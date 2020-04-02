Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $194.31

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 454,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit