Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $194.31

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after purchasing an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 454,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

