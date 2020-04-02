Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

