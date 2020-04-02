Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit