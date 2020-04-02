Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CNN stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Thursday. Caledonian Trust has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

