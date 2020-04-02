Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
CNN stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Thursday. Caledonian Trust has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.
Caledonian Trust Company Profile
