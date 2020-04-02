CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Declares $0.50 — Dividend

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CBM Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

