CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Declares $0.50 — Dividend

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CBM Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit