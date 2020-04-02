Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 56.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

