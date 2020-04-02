China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 4,718,896 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,989,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

