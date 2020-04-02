China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.90 EPS

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.08 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

