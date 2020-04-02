Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.54, approximately 1,057,120 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 920,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

