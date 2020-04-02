CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. CVS Health also posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,341. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,498,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.