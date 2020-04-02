Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DARE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Dare Bioscience from to in a research report on Tuesday.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

