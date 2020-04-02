Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading Down 8%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.76 and last traded at $73.47, approximately 5,919,972 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,429,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,645,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

