Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 493.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%.

Shares of DYAI opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

