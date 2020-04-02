Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 102.63%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million.

EAST opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

EAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Earnings History for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit