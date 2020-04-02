Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Issues Earnings Results

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 102.63%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million.

EAST opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

EAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

