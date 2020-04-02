Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Down 7.5%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.28, 3,522,490 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,651,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Euronav by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,293,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Euronav by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 304,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

