Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Down 7.5%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.28, 3,522,490 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,651,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Euronav by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,293,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Euronav by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 304,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.