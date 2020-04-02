EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $24.01 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

EVOP stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 730,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Garabedian bought 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares worth $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 62,657 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 615,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,456,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,454,000 after buying an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

