G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Down 7.8%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.02, 832,817 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 313,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

