Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.04 and last traded at $99.57, 1,763,599 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 997,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

