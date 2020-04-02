General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 3,190,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

