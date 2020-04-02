Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON GFIN opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.93.
Gfinity Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.