Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON GFIN opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.93.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

