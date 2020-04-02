Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 8.6%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 661,051 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,565,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Gogo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.