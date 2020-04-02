Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 8.6%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 661,051 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,565,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

