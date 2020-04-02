Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.