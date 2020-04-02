Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.
Stelco Company Profile
