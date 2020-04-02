Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

Read More: Day Trading

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit