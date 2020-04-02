Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Announces Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $161.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

