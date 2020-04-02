HSBC Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €16.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.00 ($37.21).

NOEJ traded up €0.37 ($0.43) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €16.73 ($19.45). The company had a trading volume of 110,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 12-month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The stock has a market cap of $541.66 million and a PE ratio of 9.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

