Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

HSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

