iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $7.34, approximately 518,006 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 317,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.80.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

