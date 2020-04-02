Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.46 EPS

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The brand management company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($8.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter.

Shares of ICON stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

