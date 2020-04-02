Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.46 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The brand management company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($8.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter.

Shares of ICON stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Earnings History for Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit