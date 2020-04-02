Indus (ETR:INH) Given a €42.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €42.30 ($49.19) price objective on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Indus stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching €25.10 ($29.19). 46,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.76. Indus has a twelve month low of €20.75 ($24.13) and a twelve month high of €47.60 ($55.35).

About Indus

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

