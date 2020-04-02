Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Down 8.4%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 1,366,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,347,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $225,044.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,718.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.