Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading Down 8.4%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53, 6,976,520 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,954,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

The firm has a market cap of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Intelsat’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

