IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 59.93%.

IZEA stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

