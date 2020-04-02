Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,538,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

