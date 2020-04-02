JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 357

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.40 ($5.23).

TRN stock traded down GBX 23.20 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 287.40 ($3.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,955 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.28. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 329.50 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit