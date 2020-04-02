JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 357

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.40 ($5.23).

TRN stock traded down GBX 23.20 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 287.40 ($3.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,955 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.28. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 329.50 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

