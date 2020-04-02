Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.95, 830,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 821,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $256.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 669,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2,131.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 228,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 217,882 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

