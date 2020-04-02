Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares in the company, valued at $49,656,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $513,444 in the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

