LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.
Shares of LGL opened at $8.28 on Thursday. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.55.
About LGL Group
