Liberum Capital Trims Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Target Price to GBX 945

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 945 ($12.43) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AFX stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting GBX 560 ($7.37). 93,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 640 ($8.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,370 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,097.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,068.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

