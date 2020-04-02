Liberum Capital Trims Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 770

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,340.20 ($17.63).

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 61 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 789.60 ($10.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 30.45 ($0.40) dividend. This is a boost from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Weir Group’s payout ratio is -0.42%.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

