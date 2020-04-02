Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.70, approximately 520,824 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 283,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.03.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

