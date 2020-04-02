Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.32.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.61. 4,831,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

