Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Down 12%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.98, 6,644,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,821,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNK. Cfra dropped their target price on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

