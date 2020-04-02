McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,445,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,511,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.