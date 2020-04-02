Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 154.73%.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from to in a research note on Tuesday.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Earnings History for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit