Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 154.73%.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from to in a research note on Tuesday.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.