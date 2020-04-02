M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,170,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,218,596. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

