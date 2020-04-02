M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,032,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,276,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.53, a PEG ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

