M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,134 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 134,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

NYSE:VZ traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 14,046,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,337,658. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

