M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,757. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.77.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

