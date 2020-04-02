Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.88, 736,081 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,962,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on NK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $283.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nantkwest by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

