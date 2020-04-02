Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 1,161,436 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,019,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Nautilus by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

