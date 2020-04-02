New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 764,288 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 636,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 million, a PE ratio of -202,000.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.74%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Milner acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,079 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 543,225 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 333,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

