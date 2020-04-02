NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down to $2.05

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $2.05. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 49,525 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. Raymond James downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $333.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

